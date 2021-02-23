Splitsvilla Season 13 Trailer: Will The Cupid's Arrow Strike This Time? Watch

On February 23, 2021, Sunny Leone released the trailer for SplitsVilla X3, the thirteenth season of the MTV show. She also announced the release date of the show on her Instagram handle. Fans could not contain their excitement over the news. Take a look at the trailer here:

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, famously known as Sunny Leone, took to her Instagram account to share the trailer for Splitsvilla X3, hosted by VJ Rannvijay and herself. In the trailer, Sunny and Rannvijay introduce the theme of the show based on Cupid's arrow, calling it the reason two people fall in love. They introduced a golden arrow and a silver arrow.

Rannvijay explains in Sunny Leone's video that when the golden arrow strikes a couple they fall in true love forever, based on an ancient Greek Mythology. The video moves on to show clips of various tasks and activities that the couples would have to complete while keeping their cool and proving their love for each other. The 13th season of the show is set in Kerala and will be released on March 6, 2021, at 7 pm.

Fans showered the post with heart emojis. The comment section was also full of fire and heart-eyes emoticons. The video has already been watched more than 3,20,000 times and has received over 1,00,000 likes from fans.

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram handle

While shooting for Splitsvilla, Sunny posted many pictures from her time there. She posted a slew of pictures while having her time off from shooting for the show, showing off her athletic skills. She enjoyed a fun game of cricket with her family in Poovar Island, Kerala. She showed off her football skills in an Instagram video while dribbling a football with her legs.

She also took advantage of the pool at Poovar Island Resort to cool off from the Kerala heat. On February 4, 2021, Sunny showed off her glam look in a classic red channelling her inner Audrey Hepburn in a poolside picture of herself. On February 12, 2021, she wished her boys Noah and Asher on their third birthday with a sweet birthday post of the family cutting the cake.

