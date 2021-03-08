Splitsvilla X3 Episode 2 Release Date: Know Details About The 2nd Episode Below

Splitsvilla X3 has finally premiered. The reality show on MTV premiered on March 6, 2021 with a brand-new concept and contestants. While some changes are being made to the show’s format, Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh have returned as hosts. So, when is Splitsvilla X3 Episode 2 release date? At what time will the show air? Find out below.

When will Splitsvilla X3 episode 2 air?

Splitsvilla X3 promo

Splitsvilla X3 episode 2 release date

Splitsvilla X3 episode 1 aired on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 7 PM. Similarly, Splitsvilla X3 episode 2 will air on March 13, 2021. Once again, the timing will be 7:00 PM. But the second episode might premiere early on Voot. As mentioned earlier, Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh have made their comeback as the reality show’s host.

Also read | 'Splitsvilla X3' Written Update For Mar 6: Female Contestants Judge Boys On Their Bio

Splitsvilla X3 interesting details

The Splitsvilla X3 began with a stunning entry of the show’s hosts Sunny and Rannvijay. Soon the hosts began to explain the new format of the show. Rannvijay talks about how the Greek mythology is involved in the concept of the cupid’s arrows. Singh adds since the cupid had two arrows, one silver and one gold, Splitsvilla X3 will also use the same concept.

Soon Splitsvilla X3’s 13 female contestants are introduced. These contestants include Riya Kishanchandani, Kat Kristian, Nikita Bhamidipati, Samruddhi Jadhav, Pallak Yadav, Aditi Rajput, Arushi Chib, Azma Fallah, Bhoomika Vashisht, Kristian, Shweta Nair, and Avantika Sharma. Soon Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh began interacting with the 13 female contestants.

Also read | Kat Kristian: All You Need To Know About The 'Splitsvilla X3' Contestant

As the interaction continued, Rannvijay gave all the female contestants three cupid arrows, one gold arrow and the remaining two were silvers. They all had to assign the arrows to the mail contestants. The golden arrows represented love while the silver once represented a casual approach. But the female contestants were assigning the arrows before the nine male contestants were officially introduced.

Rannvijay revealed at the beginning that the show will follow the Greek mythology of the cupid’s two arrows. Hence the male contestants who received a gold arrow moved into the gold villa while the contestants who received a silver arrow moved into the silver villa. Hence this time, Splitsvilla X3 has three villas. It will be interesting to see what happens on the next episode of the reality show and it proceeds with this division among the villas and the love & casual concept.

Also read | Splitsvilla X3 Contestant Azma Fallah Is A Beauty Blogger, Know Her Other Details

Also read | 'Splitsvilla Season 13' Contestants: Know More About Latest Season's Participants

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.