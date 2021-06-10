'Splitsvilla X3': This Week’s Task Is All About Making A Human Hot Dog

MTV Splitsvilla X3 episodes keep getting intense day by day. In this week's episode, both the teams are trying to save themselves from getting eliminated. The teams on the show will be seen completing the task Bun Banke. Read on to know what will happen in detail in the upcoming episode of Splitsvilla season 13.

This week's task is all about making human hot dogs

In this week's edition of MTV Splitsvilla X3, Team "Boombaam" and "Let's Do It" are leaving no stones unturned in their efforts to save themselves in this amplified game of love and war. This week's Golden Opportunity Challenge, followed by the dome session, will be a thrilling opportunity for Team "Boombaam" to shine. Nikhil-Bhumika and Shivam-Pallak are already safe because they won the last challenge, and as part of their master plan, they will choose Jay-Aditi to perform with them in the challenge ‘Bun Banke' to keep the group away from the dumping zone.

This week's Golden Opportunity Challenge will need both winning couples to select one couple each and complete a multi-stage challenge to eventually become a hog-dog with sausage, buns, mint, and mustard. The challenge would be won by the team that finished first. Nikhil-Bhumika will be paired with Trevon-Samruddhi, and Shivam-Pallak will be paired with Jay-Aditi. While Nikhil will be competing on a different team, it appears that he will be playing to keep their pals safe.

This will be a crucial task for both teams. In this dome session, his ultimate method involved securing the authority in their group's control. Also, after Kat and Kevin, it will be interesting to see who becomes the show's 'perfect match'. While Team Boombaam has become the talk of the town, an incident in the dome session between the ideal match Kat and Kevin leads to Sunny Leone challenging Kat about her thoughts and encouraging her not to rely on Kevin all the time.

Splitsvilla X3 airs on Saturday at 7 pm on MTV and streams online on the streaming platform Voot. The thirteenth season of the reality show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.

