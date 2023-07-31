Sreejita De, Husband Michael Blohm Lock Lips In Public Amid Cheers | Watch

Uttaran actress Sreejita De got married to her longtime boyfriend Micheal Blohm earlier this month. The couple exchanged wedding vows at a chapel in Germany. A few days later, they returned to India and were snapped at the airport. Now, Sreejita and Michael are in the limelight again. They were spotted travelling in an auto on the streets of Mumbai. The two shared a kiss as the paps teased them.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape dated for over four years before getting married.

The couple got engaged in December 2021.

Sreejita De blushes and kisses husband Michael

Sreejita was leaving a restaurant with her husband Michael on Saturday night. The two were mobbed by the paparazzi. In a viral video, the two can be seen inside an auto as the paps asked them several questions and clicked their photos. Amid this, a photographer asked them to kiss each other.

Sreejita obliged and gave Michael a kiss. They were greeted with hoots and cheers from the shutterbugs. They asked them to kiss again by saying, "Phir ek baar lips pe." Interestingly, the duo complied with their requests and kissed again.

All about Sreejita De-Micheal Blohm’s white wedding

In case you didn't know, Sreejita De and Micheal Blohm solemnised their wedding in a chapel in Germany. The actress posted some pictures from the time she wed Micheal Blohm as she shared the big news on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand."

For the occasion, she was dressed in a white, off-shoulder gown with embroidery, a tiara and a veil. On the other hand, her husband opted for a black tuxedo and a wine-red bow.

The newlywed couple exchanged vows at the St Nicolai church in Brostel, Germany. As detailed in their wedding invite, the holy ceremony was followed by dinner and a cocktail party. After the festivities in Germany, they hosted a reception for Sreejita’s industry friends in Mumbai.