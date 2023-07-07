Sreejita De, Michael Blohm-Pape Make First Appearance As Newlyweds

Sreejita De, known for her role in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has embarked on a new chapter in her life by marrying her fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape in a fairytale-like Church wedding in Germany. Now, the newlyweds have touched down at Mumbai airport, capturing attention and excitement. Their arrival was captured in a trending video, where they joyfully interacted with the paparazzi and posed for pictures.

3 things you need to know

Sreejita De kick-started her acting journey with the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The couple has planned a grand reception in Mumbai on July 17, where they will celebrate with their industry friends.

Sreejita and Michael got engaged in December 2021, paving the way for their beautiful wedding.

Witness the arrival of the newlyweds at the airport

A viral video circulating on social media showcases Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape stepping out of the airport, accompanied by their luggage. Brimming with happiness, they warmly greeted the paparazzi and struck poses for photographs. Don't miss the captivating video below:

Take a glimpse inside Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape's wedding day

Recently, Sreejita took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures that provide a sneak peek into their enchanting Church wedding at St Nicolai church in Brostel, Germany. Accompanied by the heartfelt caption "Always and Forever" followed by a heart emoticon, the images capture the couple sealing their wedding vows with a tender kiss.

The post garnered an outpouring of congratulatory wishes from Sreejita's industry friends, including Monalisa, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and more.

Who will grace Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape's reception?

With the couple now in town, they are set to continue the wedding festivities, embracing Bengali traditions. Their celebration will culminate in a grand reception in Mumbai on July 17. Notable celebrities such as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakre, and others are expected to grace the occasion, adding more glamour to the event.