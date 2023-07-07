Sreejita De, Michael Blohm's Wedding Album Is All About Love And Happiness

Quick links:
Sreejita De tied the knot with her longtime beau Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany on July 2. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand."
The couple had a dreamy wedding in Michael's home country and was seen exchanging vows at the ceremony. Michael even landed a soft kiss on the actor's forehead.
Sreejita and Michael exchanged their first kiss as husband and wife after the wedding officiant gave them the sign of approval. The couple even did a scriptural reading from the Bible.
After the ceremony concluded, the newlyweds posed for the cameras together before embarking on their life-long journey together.
Sreejita De even posed with her bouquet outside the chapel. Her wedding glow was quite evident in the photos.
Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures from the moment it became official. Sreejita was seen signing the marriage certificate while Michael looked at her with love.
After getting the official stamp, the couple took to their Instagram handle to share photos of themselves.
Sreejita and Michael posed amid the green fields in broad daylight. The two could not hold their happiness in these photos.