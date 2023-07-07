Last Updated:

Sreejita De, Michael Blohm's Wedding Album Is All About Love And Happiness

Take a look at the wedding album of Sreejita De and her husband Michael Blohm-Pape. They tied the knot in Germany.

Television News
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Sreejita De
1/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

Sreejita De tied the knot with her longtime beau Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany on July 2. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand."

Sreejita De
2/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

The couple had a dreamy wedding in Michael's home country and was seen exchanging vows at the ceremony. Michael even landed a soft kiss on the actor's forehead.

Sreejita De
3/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

Sreejita and Michael exchanged their first kiss as husband and wife after the wedding officiant gave them the sign of approval. The couple even did a scriptural reading from the Bible. 

Sreejita De
4/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

After the ceremony concluded, the newlyweds posed for the cameras together before embarking on their life-long journey together.

Sreejita De
5/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

Sreejita De even posed with her bouquet outside the chapel. Her wedding glow was quite evident in the photos. 

Sreejita De
6/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures from the moment it became official. Sreejita was seen signing the marriage certificate while Michael looked at her with love.

Sreejita De
7/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

After getting the official stamp, the couple took to their Instagram handle to share photos of themselves. 

Sreejita De
8/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

Sreejita and Michael posed amid the green fields in broad daylight. The two could not hold their happiness in these photos.

Sreejita De
9/9
Image: @sreejita_de/Instagram

On the special occasion, Michael quoted Helen Keller and wrote, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart."

