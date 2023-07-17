Sreejita De Rings In Birthday With Midnight Celebration, Husband Shares Unseen Wedding Pic

Sreejita De turned a year older on Sunday (July 16). On the special occasion, her husband Michael Blohm-Pape wished her with an unseen wedding photo. From birthday decor to dinner date, he left no stone unturned in putting together the best birthday surprise for his wife.

3 things you need to know

This is Sreejita De's first birthday post-marriage with Michael Blohm-Pape.

The actress tied the knot with her longtime German boyfriend on June 30.

After a cozy birthday celebration at their residence, they stepped out for a dinner date in Bandra, Mumbai.

Michael Blohm-Pape wishes 'lover' Sreejita De

Michael Blohm-Pape took to social media and shared a photo from his and Sreejita De's wedding day. The newlywed couple could be seen lost in each other's eyes. Michael sported a black tuxedo while the actress donned a white strapless gown with a long trail.

Captioning the photo on Instagram, Michael wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend, my confidante, my lover, soulmate, my WIFE!" He added that this year has been filled with love, joy and lifelong memories for him. He further stated that he couldn't be happier knowing the actress was always there for him.

(Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape tied the knot on June 30. | Image: Sreejita De/Instagram)

He further promised to be on her side forever. "Keep shining, enjoying, laughing, exploring the world, reaching new heights. I love you more every day," he said, concluding his post. This is Sreejita's first birthday after marriage.

Michael Blohm Pape-Sreejita De step out on a date

As the clock struck midnight, Michael Blohm Pape wished Sreejita De in a special way. He decked up their house with balloons and fairy lights. A 'happy birthday' banner was seen hanging on one of the walls. A cake and several gifts were placed on the table. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Sreejita penned, "When husband wakes me up and surprised me. @michael_bp you are the best!"

(Michael Blohm Pape and Sreejita De had a cozy midnight celebration | Image: SreejitaDe/Instagram)

(The couple was snapped outside a restaurant in Bandra | Image: Sreejita De/Instagram)

After a cozy birthday celebration, the couple headed out for dinner at Olive in Bandra, Mumbai. They posed for the paps and indulged in a hearty conversation. Sreejita shared a video from their dinner date wherein they could be seen sharing a kiss.