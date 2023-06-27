Sreejita De Set To Marry Fiance Michael Blohm; Couple's Wedding Card Goes Viral

Sreejita De is set to get married to her fiance Michael Blohm - Pape in Germany on July 1. The wedding will be held in the presence of the couple's close family and friends. The invitation card for the couple's wedding is doing rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm- Pape have been in a relationship for over four years.

The couple will also get married as per Indian traditions upon their return to the country.

They got engaged in December 2021.

Sreejita De shares details about her church wedding

The Uttaran actress shared her wedding invite with ANI. The card reads, “You are invited to the wedding of Sreejita and Michael.” According to the card, the couple will wed in a traditional ceremony on July 1 and in a legal ceremony on June 30.

(The wedding card of Sreejita De. Image: ANI)

(The wedding card reveals the wedding date to be July 1. Image: ANI)

Previously, Sreejita De had revealed that she will be wearing a white gown for the western wedding. She also revealed that her mother-in-law helped her zero down on the gown. After the two-day festivities in Germany, the couple will return to India and throw a reception for industry people in Mumbai. On June 21, the Uttaran actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport where she interacted with the paps and said “Ab shaadi ke baad aaungi.” (I will be back only after getting married).

Sreejita shares her friends will not be attending the wedding

Speaking to ANI, the Untouchables actress also spilled details on the guest list for her wedding in Germany. She revealed that her close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik were invited to the wedding but they will not be able to able to attend. She also added that Devoleena Banerjee and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will not be able to make it due to their work commitments.

(Sreejita De was snapped with her fiance and parents at the Mumbai airport as they left for Germany on June 21. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

She also added that actress Rashami Desai might attend her wedding as she is currently shooting in London. On her friends being absent from the ceremony, Sreejita said, “This makes me feel sad but I will make sure they compensate for missing this special event.” She mentioned that she is sure they will “have a blast together” at the Indian wedding she is planning to have later in the month.

Uttaran fame Sreejita De is a popular television actress. She is best known for her work in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Piya Rangrezz, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Miley Jab Hum Tum amongst others. Her boyfriend Micheal Blohm- Pape is a business development manager at a shipping company.