Sreejita De Shares First Photos From Chapel Wedding With Michael Blohm In Germany

Uttaran actress Sreejita De said 'I do' to her longtime partner Micheal Blohm in a chapel wedding in Germany. The reality TV participant was earlier snapped jetting off abroad for her big day. On Sunday, she shared some dreamy pictures from her Christian wedding on social media, which received loving comments from her fans and industry colleagues.

Sreejita sealed the deal with a kiss as she wed Micheal Blohm.

The chapel wedding gave vintage vibes as the couple said 'I do' in the presence of friends and family members.

The couple got engaged in December 2021 and have now wed each other.

Sreejita De shares photos from white wedding

Sreejita De and Micheal Blohm solemnised their wedding in a chapel in Germany. The actress posted some pictures from the time she wed Micheal Blohm as she shared the big news on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand."

(Sreejita wed her hsband ina chapel in Germany | Image: Sreejita De/Instagram)

(Sreejita accessorised her bridal look with a necklace | Image: Sreejita De/Instagram)

("Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand," Sreejita wrote in the caption | Image: Sreejita/Instagram)

For the occasion, she was dressed in a white, off shoulder gown with embroidery, a tiara and a veil. On the other hand, her husband looked dapper in a black tuxedo and a wine red bow.

Sreejita De and Micheal Blohm to return to India

The newlywed couple exchanged vows at the St Nicolai church in Brostel, Germany. As detailed in their wedding invite, the holy ceremony was followed by dinner and a cocktail party. After the festivities in Germany, the couple will return to India and throw a reception for in Mumbai.

Celebrities congratulate the newlyweds

After Sreejita shared the wedding pictures, Monalisa, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Meherzan Mazda and others congratulated the newlywed couple by sharing loving messages on her social media post.

