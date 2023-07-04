Sreejita De Shares Glimpse Of Her Chapel Wedding With Michael Blohm Pape | Watch

Uttaran actress Sreejita De exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Blohm Pape in a chapel wedding in Germany. On Tuesday, the couple shared a teaser video on social media from the time they wed each other.

Sreejita De, Michael Blohm Pape share wedding video

In the video, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape walked down the aisle together, marking the beginning of this new chapter as husband and wife. They seem elated about the rituals that followed. The wedding offered a glimpse of the new bride holding a white bouquet. Michael shared his excitement as he was soon going to enter a new phase in his life. Their Christian wedding ceremony took place at the St Nicolai church in Brostel, Germany. Captioning the video, the actress wrote, "Together is a beautiful place to be."

Sreejita De, Michael Blohm Pape to host wedding reception

After their wedding in Germany, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape are all set to return to India, where they will continue their celebrations with a reception in Mumbai. The function will be held on July 17. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry including Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakre, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam among others are expected to be in attendance.

A Bengali wedding for the couple

Hailing from West Bengal, Sreejita De earlier revealed her plans for a traditional Bengali wedding, in honour of her cultural roots. She shared that the couple look forward to celebrating their love through the rich traditions and customs of a Bengali wedding ceremony.