Srishti Dixit: Everything You Need To Know About The Social Media Star

Srishti Dixit has become an internet sensation. Dixit is an upcoming star on social media. Her hilarious videos and articles have become the talk of the town, especially for youth, and she has risen to fame in a very short span of time. Here is everything you need to know about the internet sensation.

Srishti Dixit's journey

Srishti's journey began around 2 years ago when she expressed her desire to create videos for BuzzFeed. Before that, she worked as a content writer. Later, she started creating videos for BuzzFeed which grabbed the attention of the audience and she also started creating videos for her social media too.

Srishti's love for cats

Srishti Dixit is a 'cat-woman'; you will see how much she loves cats via the posts she shares over social media. The actor pets many cats at her place and she cares deeply for them. Another thing that she seems to be loving after writing is cats. She often posts pictures of herself with her cats together. Her social media account is also named after her cat's name - Patch. Take a look at her picture:

Srishti is known for her very unique persona. The actor has quite a girl-next-door personality and that is one of the primary reasons why the viewers and readers connect easily with her. The videos that Srishti Dixit has created are very relatable and the youth mostly understand the topics that she discusses in the videos. Also, Srishti's acting in the videos is natural and fans seem to love her aura. She has been garnering popularity over the years as people find her content unique and interesting.

