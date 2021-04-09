Srishty Rode Asks Fans To Pick Their Favourite Outfit As She Flaunts Her Vacay Looks

Television actress Srishty Rode was recently seen vacationing in the Maldives. Srishty Rode's Instagram is filled with her pictures from her recent trip. The actress recently uploaded a video in which she can be seen sporting different outfits and asking her fans to choose which one they liked the most.

Srishty Rode asks fans to choose their favourite outfit

In the video uploaded on the actress' Reel section, Srishty is seen transitioning between various outfits as she enjoys the blue waters of the Maldives. Some of the outfits that she wore in the video include a purple and blue bikini, an orange dress, a bright pink two-piece set and a yellow polka dot long-sleeved dress. The actress used Justin Bieber's latest song Peaches as her background music. While sharing the video, she asked "Which outfit was your favourite?" in her captions.

Fans react to Srishty Rode's photos

Fans quickly filled the comments section while responding with their favourite outfit. Some fans commented that they liked the first outfit while others commented that they liked the second one. One fan shared that she looked really beautiful. Another fan left a comment saying that it was difficult to choose any one outfit as the actress looked beautiful in each and every one of them.

A quick look at Srishty Rode's shows

Srishty Rode made her acting debut in the year 2007 through the TV serial Kuchh Is Tara. She gained popularity for her appearance in a commercial for a beauty brand. The actress was next seen in the TV show Yeh Ishq Haaye as a carefree teenager, Manjari Chaturvedi from Agra. The following year, she was seen in the hit TV show Chotti Bahu. She gained further popularity after she participated in a reality TV show on Colors channel. Some of Srishty Rode's shows include Bairi Piya, Shobha Somnath Ki, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Saraswatichandra, Ishqbaaaz and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go. Srishty Rode will next be seen in the sports drama movie Gabru Gang opposite Abhishek Duhan, Abhilash Kumar, Avtar Gill and Mukesh Bhatt. The movie will mark the actress's debut in movies.

Source: Srishty Rode's Instagram

