Srishty Rode Celebrates Her B'day With Friends Staying Indoors; Fans Pour In Wishes

Television actor Srishty Rode is popularly known for her role as Manjari in the TV serial Yeh Ishq Haaye. The actor is also known as a contestant in the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 12. It is Srishti Rode's birthday today, on September 24. The actor celebrated her 29th birthday staying indoors with her family. She also shared a few birthday posts in advance and one at midnight on her birthday. Take a look:

Srishty Rode's birthday post

Srishty Rode celebrates her birthday today on September 24. Her friend actor Karanvir Bohra and his family celebrated her birthday with a blast. On Srishti Rode's birthday, Karanvir Bohra's twin daughters Bella and Vienna baked a cake for her. Srishty shared a video in which Bella and Vienna bring a cake for her and they celebrate her birthday. The video is very adorable as the kids make a wish with Srishty and blow her birthday candles. She wrote, "The Best Bring In," and tagged Karanvir Bohra's daughters' Instagram account. Srishty Rode also shared a few more pictures to thank her friends for sending in flowers and balloons in advance. Take a look at Srishty Rode's birthday pictures and video.

Srishty Rode's birthday wishes

Srishty Rode's fans and many celebrities wished her on her birthday. Actors like Karanvir Bohra, Simple Kaul, and Sara Khan also wished the actress. A lot of fans also wished on Srishty Rode's Instagram video. Take a look at some of Srishty Rode's birthday wishes.

Image Source: Srishty Rode's Instagram

Apart from wishing her on her video, Karanvir Bohra also shared Srishty Rode's birthday video with his family and friend Chintan. He wrote, "Happy birthday #ektarafkuan #ektarafkhayi dost @srishtyrode24 So much of love success and happiness. You have the vibe that lights up every room... keep it burning always." Here's Srishty Rode's birthday video:

Various television actors wished Srishty rode on their Instagram stories. They shared Srishty Rode's photos with them and wrote birthday wishes in the caption. Actor Avika Gor wrote, "Happy Birthday pretty thing on her Instagram story for Srishty Rode's birthday". Actors like Nea Desai, Dimple Asrani, Rohit Suchanti, Karanveer Mehra, and Surabhi Joshi also wished Srishty Rode on their Instagram stories. Take a look at a few Srishty Rode's birthday wishes. Srishty Rode reshared the stories thanking these actors.

