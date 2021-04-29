Srishty Rode Complains About Having A Sweet Tooth, Says 'Got Plenty Of Them'

Telly actor Srishty Rode took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon and shared a picture of herself while munching on macaroons. She expressed that she has a sweet tooth and also asked fans about the same. Sharing the pic, the Yeh Ishq Haaye actor wrote, “My problem isn’t that I have a sweet tooth. It’s that I have several of them. Do you have a sweet tooth?.” As soon as her post was up on the internet, Tina Datta replied by saying, “Yes I do big time. Send me some.”

Srishty complains about having a sweet tooth

Srishty Rode's Instagram video from her latest trip to the Maldives went immensely viral on social media. She joined the bandwagon and danced to the tunes of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor’s song Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play Again) by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, Shamur, I.P. Singh, from the recently released film, Roohi. Millions of people watched this video and dropped endearing comments about her dance moves. The video has surpassed 6.2 million views and is still counting. Rubina Dilaik was one of the firsts to drop awestruck emojis.

For her trip, Srishty pulled off a series of vibrant outfits and shared many pics while flaunting her bikinis and dresses. In one of the photos, she was enjoying her hotel view while panning the camera towards the beach. In another post, she relaxed by the beach and basked in the heat, while playing the Ukulele. "Do you think I’m actually playing it or just posing with the ukulele?" she asked. For the first day, she sported an abstract printed sweatshirt and trouser, and for another day, she wore a red body-hugging dress and ditched accessories.

Srishty Rode's shows

Srishty began her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's Kuchh Is Tara. After this, she appeared in back-to-back shows like Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai, Bairi Piya and Yeh Ishq Haaye. Rode appeared in a music album titled Kasam, sung by Goldie Sohel, alongside Vishal. While the song is penned by Rahul Mishra, it's programmed and arranged by Bibhuti Gogoi. She also participated in shows like Box Cricket League 2 and Kitchen Champion 5.