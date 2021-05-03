Srishty Rode Dances In Lungi While Jumping Onto The 'Vaathi Coming' Bandwagon; Watch

Popular Indian TV celebrity Srishty Rode joined the viral 'Vaathi Coming' bandwagon. Registering her entry, on Monday, the actor shared a reel video, in which she can be seen grooving to the sound of the hit song from Vijay's Master. In the video, Srishty can be seen in a red shirt teamed up with a blue-colour lungi. As the video started, the actor can be seen following the steps of her dance instructor. Instagramming the reel video, Srishty wrote, "Behind the Scenes! When this just started to trend and I was learning it".

Srishty Rode grooving to Vaathi Coming:

So far, the video has managed to garner an overwhelming response from her 1.4M Insta fam. The comments section of her post is flooded with various emoticons, such as red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others. "Awesome", "superb" and "beautiful", are a few one-word compliments that were a common sight.

As mentioned earlier, the Vaathi Coming sound had gone viral on the internet and a handful of Bollywood celebrities joined it. Among many others, veteran actor Isha Koppikar also shook her leg on the sound with popular choreographer Melvin Louis. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet had also uploaded a video of them grooving to Vaathi Coming.

A peek into Srishty Rode's Instagram

Interestingly, the 29-year-old actor, who is an avid social media user, keeps participating in various viral trends. Apart from doing Vaathi Coming, she has also recreated Yashraj Mukhate's viral sound Pawri Ho Rahi Hai. In February 2021, on the occasion of her friend and contemporary Rubina Dilaik, Srishty introduced herself, and later the camera moved towards Rubina and introduced her. In the end, Srishty and other members explain Rubina about the 'Pawri'. "And she asked what is this Pawri? welcome back to this world Hahahha @rubinadilaik it will still take you sometime to settle in here! So sooo soooooo proud of you Boss Lady!," wrote Srishty alongside the video.

The video came just a day after Rubina Dilaik reunited with her family and friends post concluding a reality show. So far, it has bagged 1m+ views and with thousands of comments.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.