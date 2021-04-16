Srishty Rode Displays Her Singing Skills As She Croons 'Teri Yaad Mein Pagal Pal Pal Rota'

Television actor Srishty Rode recently asked her fans to drop a few questions and tasks for her as she was extremely bored. She displayed her singing skills as one of her friends mentioned that he hasn't sung a song for a long time. Check it out.

Srishty Rode displays her singing skills

Srishty Rode took to her Instagram handle to take up a few tasks from her friends and fans. One of her friends asked her to sing and since it's been a while she did so. Srishty sang the song Teri Yaad Mein Pagal Pal Pal Rota hai from Josh. She leaned on her bed while singing the song and enjoyed it. Here's Srishty Rode's Instagram story flaunting her singing skills.

A sneak peek into Srishty Rode's Instagram

Srishty had recently been to the Maldives for a vacation. She shared loads of pictures from her vacation to the island. She shared a picture of herself holding a bottle of champaign, all set to taste it. She wore a silver shimmer dress as she stood at the edge of a pool. One can see the scenic views of the beach in the Maldives. She wrote, "Come quickly I’m tasting the stars." She also shared a video of herself singing the song Lag Jaa Gale from the film Sadhna. She enjoyed the view of her villa on the island while singing the song. Srishty wore a yellow co-ord set with white polka dots. She accessorized it with large hoops. Take a look at Srishty Rode's photos and videos here.

Srishty Rode on the work front

Srishty started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's Kuchh Is Tara. She played several roles in shows like Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai, Bairi Piya and Yeh Ishq Haaye. Srishty rose to fame after her role in Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi as Radha Rani and Madhvi. She also played the lead role of princess Shobha in Shobha Somnath Ki. Srishty was later seen in shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Saraswatichandra, Ishq Kills, Hello Pratibha, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go and Ishqbaaaz. She also participated in shows like Box Cricket League 2 and Kitchen Champion 5.

Promo Image Source: Srishty Rode's Instagram