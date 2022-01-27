Television star Srishty Rode, who shot to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 12, recently mesmerized fans with her latest music video Phone. During a recent exclusive chat with RepublicWorld, the actor who underwent surgery last year in July, got candid about her health condition and how she has recuperated from the excruciating pain.

As the actor is on the recovery road at the moment, Srishty wasn't doing any show on TV. She was last seen doing reality shows Bigg Boss 12 and Kitchen Champion 5. Srishty Rode, who made a comeback with the music video after a long hiatus told the network that 2020 took a toll on her health. From surgery to breaking bones, the actor shared that last year was really tough for her.

Srishty Rode gets candid about her surgery last year

Elucidating about the same and how she is recuperating, the actor said, “You know it started in January with my spinal cord and neck issues, to June with my surgery, and then with a very unfortunate incident that happened in October with my fracture. I broke three bones and I was just lucky enough to shoot for this music video before my fracture. So the entire year I have been on bed rest and I am just not prepared to work right now and I am limping right now.” she added, “So taking up work in such a condition becomes very difficult. Actually, I am supposed to shoot some patchwork for my other music video, but I am not able to do it because of my limp. So that’s why one major reason that kept me away from work. But, fortunately, I am okay now and I will be seen screen very well soon.”

Back in June, the actor had shared a glimpse from the hospital bed before and after her surgery and did not reveal much about it that left her fans worried. Opening up about it for the first time, Srishty requested girls to be extra cautious about their bodies and keep getting it checked at regular intervals.

“The picture I had uploaded on Instagram then was after five days of my surgery and I did that because I did not really want to speak much about it. I was in the hospital for a week and it was supposed to be a small surgery. I had Fibroid and was witnessing certain symptoms, but later on, I got to know about it and then got it operated,” said Rode

“But, later on, it got complicated and one-hour surgery got extended to five hours. I will suggest one thing to every other girl to keep checking their body as there are certain things in the body that keeps ongoing and we do not know much about it. Also, I have those stitch marks which used to bother me then but now I do not care much about it,” she added.

Apart from her health issues, given the ongoing pandemic, the actor was also tested COVID-19 positive in the first week of 2022. After updating fans about the news, the actor had deleted her Instagram stories which left many perplexed. When asked about the same, Srishty Rode laughed and quipped, “Actually I took a home test which came positive, and then I did another home test which came negative. So I was just confused and I was like I needed to understand whether I am or not and till the time I am not sure about it, I did not want to tell anyone. But then, I called another professional and got another test done which came out positive. And in all this chaos I had deleted the Instagram story and then later realised that since everybody knows about it, I am not going to upload it again.”

Srishty Rode's latest song 'Phone'

Srishty Rode, who will be seen making a comeback on the screen after a short hiatus with her latest song Phone alongside Vishal Singh, revealed that shooting for the music video was a total fun thing for her. The actor explained that it is something she enjoys doing and is looking forward to more such collaborations. Sharing her opinion on the same, the actor said, “You know music videos are so much fun to shoot. It's actually a short break from those usual television shows and episodes. I look forward to such kind of music videos where we shoot at a different location with different people.” The song Phone has been crooned and composed by Kapil Sahdev while the intriguing lyrics have been penned by Kapil Shadev and Sandeep Singh Sardaraa. The music has been given by Akull.

(IMAGE: Instagram/SrishtyRode24)