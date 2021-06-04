Srishty Rode Has Perfect Response To Fans Who Want To Know About Her Marriage Plans

Indian television actor Srishty Rode is quite active on Instagram and recently held a Q n A session for all her fans and followers. The Chhoti Bahu actor was asked about several things including the countries she has visited, her favourite cuisine, how she deals with negativity and hatred among other things. Rode was also questioned about her ideal guy and marriage plans by one of her followers and she had the perfect response to it with the help of a Kareena Kapoor Khan song.

Srishty Rode's Instagram story about marriage plans

Hello Pratibha actor Srishty Rode recently had a question and answer session on her Instagram wherein fans sent questions about anything and everything. While a few people asked if she preferred coffee over tea, others had more intellectual questions about whether she believes more in the journey or the destination. One of Srishty's followers had a query about her marriage plans and asked her about the kind of guy she has been looking for. The actor had a very Bollywood response to it and shared a video of herself grooving to Kareena Kapoor Khan's song Andekhi Anjaani from her film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Rode even used Kareena's popular dialogue from Jab We Met as an answer to another question where someone asked her if she loved herself.

Srishty Rode's shows

The actor was last seen in the Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna starrer show Ishqbaaz in the year 2018, where she played the role of Faiza. Srishty began her career in the Hindi TV industry with a cameo role in the serial titled Kuchh Is Tarah. She then appeared in the show Yeh Ishq Haye as Manjari. The actor has featured in various shows like Shobha Somnath Ki, Chhoti Bahu, Saraswatichandra, Hello Pratibha, and reality shows including Kitchen Champion and Box Cricket League. She has appeared in the short film Ankhaheen Baatein as well. Rode is also slated to appear in the film Gabru Gang which will be marked as her Bollywood debut. She has a Youtube channel as well and posts dance covers, travel vlogs among other things.

