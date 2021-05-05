Srishty Rode Injures Herself While Skipping Rope; Says 'Tigress In The Making'

Working out at home is important these days for one's health because of the restrictions from going outside. Skipping rope may look like a simple exercise, but a slight miscalculation or a slip of the hand can lead to injuries. Actor Srishty Rode's Instagram story is proof of that. The actor recently hurt herself while skipping rope. She revealed that the skipping rope slipped from her hand and she got hurt which resulted in several injuries on her hand.

Srishty Rode's Instagram story: "Tigress in the making"

In her Instagram stories, Srishty posted about the injuries she got on her hand because of a tiny mishap during her skipping rope exercise. She posted three stories about the same, the first two being videos where she explained how she got the injuries on her hand and the last one is a photo which shows her hand covered in "stripes" because of the skipping rope hitting her hand several times.

Srishty Rode began narrating her injury by showing her hand which was covered in red "stripes". She called herself, "Tigress in the making". The actor said she is happy that she is at least working out despite getting those marks on her hand during skipping rope exercise.

A glimpse at Srishty Rode's Instagram post

Srishty's Instagram account has been filled with videos of her dancing to the Bollywood tunes with choreographer Neerav Bavlecha. She has also posted photos that depict her liking for food. Her Instagram posts are also a glimpse into the past when she last had her vacation.

Srishty has also started her own YouTube channel and she has over 2.5K subscribers so far. She has posted a vlog from her trip to a vineyard and also a dance cover on the song Chura Ke Dil Mera. Watch her dance cover here:

A look at Srishty Rode's shows

Srishty began her career in the Hindi TV industry with a cameo role in the serial Kuchh Is Tarah. She then appeared in the show Yeh Ishq Haye as Manjari. The actor was seen in various shows like Shobha Somnath Ki, Chhoti Bahu, Saraswatichandra, Hello Pratibha, and reality shows like Kitchen Champion and Box Cricket League. She has also appeared in the short film Ankhaheen Baatein. She is also slated to appear in the film Gabru Gang which will be also marked as Srishty's Bollywood debut.

