Srishty Rode Plays Ukulele At Her Maldives Trip, Shares 'stunning' Pictures

Television actor Srishty Rode, who is often seen sharing travel pictures, recently posted a series of pictures from her trip to the Maldives. She also posed with a ukelele in her hand. Take a look at Srishty Rode's pictures from the Maldives.

Srishty Rode plays ukelele in the Maldives

Television actor Srishty Rode took to her Instagram handle on April 3 to share a few pictures of herself playing the ukelele. She sat on the branch of a coconut tree while posing for the pictures. She wore a yellow polka dot co-ord beach set. She accessorized her outfit with huge hoops in her ears. Srishty asked her fans to guess if she was playing the ukelele or just posing with it. Take a look at Srishty Rode's photos.

Reactions to Srishty Rode's Instagram photo

As soon as Srishty shared those pictures, her fans started guessing if she was really playing. Some fans said that she looked adorable. A follower complimented her saying that she plays the instrument so well; Srishty replied to him in affirmation. Many fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Srishty Rode's Photos here.

Image source: Srishty Rode's Instagram

A sneak peek into Srishty Rode's Instagram

She shared a series of pictures from her time at the beach. She wore a purple and blue bikini suit. She also paired it with purple danglers. She wore sunglasses and posed on the beach. She wore a bright pink dress with puffed sleeves. She wore casual slippers as she roamed around on the beach. Take a look at her pictures from her vacation to the Maldives.

Srishty Rode on the work front

Srishty Rode made her screen debut with Kuchh Is Tara playing a cameo role. She was then seen in Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai as Masoom. Srishty rose to fame after her role as Radha Rani in Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi. She was also seen as Shobha in the Zee TV show Shobha Somnath Ki. Srishty's shows also include Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Saraswatichandra, Ishq Kills, Hello Pratibha and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go.

