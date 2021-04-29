Srishty Rode Remembers 'good Old Days' With Friends Sunil Anand & Karan V Grover

Punar Vivah fame Srishty Rode is missing catching up with friends amidst the ongoing pandemic. On Wednesday night, she took to her social media handle and reposted a throwback picture of her partying with her squad. In the picture, Srishty can be seen having the time of her life surrounded by her close friends.

Srishty Rode remembers the ‘Good old days’

The throwback photo was taken at one of her previous cocktail parties that she attended with her gang. She can be seen sharing a contagious smile alongside actor Karan V Grover who also looks elated as the camera captures them. On her other side, fans can see Sahil Anand joining them as they spent fun time together. The actors are accompanied by two more female buddies, one of who clicked the selfie. The picture was reposted by Srishty on her Instagram story with a caption, “Good old days”. Check out the post shared by her below:

Speaking of throwback posts, Srishty also recently shared an impromptu video of her dancing with actor and friend Vishal Singh. Both the actors appear to be in a lavish restaurant together spending quality time with each other. While sharing the video, Srishty mentioned that the duo loves dancing a lot. She said, “We being We dance lovers and again an impromptu one! Can’t wait to meet you”. Here’s taking a quick look at the throwback video shared by the Saraswatichandra star.

In another post, the Ishq Kill actor gave an intimate glimpse of she spends Sundays at home amidst the onset of the second wave of COVID-19. In the photo, the actor can be seen donning a sleeveless orange outfit which is accentuated with a humongous matching bow on her head. The bow along with adding drama to her look also holds her curly locks in place. Take a look at the post here:

My Sunday but what difference does it make Face. I know it’s not too much fun staying at home but we’re all in this together

PS- Do you think my bow is bigger than my face?

(Promo Image Source: Srishty Rode's Instagram)

