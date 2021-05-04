Srishty Rode Reveals The Three Magical Words She Wants Her Man To Say; See Funny Post

Actor Srishty Rode is quite active on her Instagram and shares pictures of all that she does with her fans and followers through the social media platform. In a recent post, the actor shared a picture of herself with a quirky caption that expressed her love for food. Scroll along and take a look at the picture and know what the actor had to say.

Srishty Rode knows what she wants her man to tell her

Srishty shared a picture of herself drinking a big mug of milkshake. The actor wore a white shirt and a pair of ripped denim, with her hair open and no accessories. She added a pair of sunglasses and some red lipstick to finish off her look.

However, it was the actor’s caption that garnered attention and comments by her fans and followers. Srishty wrote with the picture, “I want my man to tell me those magical 3 words!... I GOT FOOD!” which she followed with a couple of emojis. The post has received over 32k likes and has a series of comments, wherein people have had a laugh at the caption as well as complimented Srishty. Actor Sara Khan also had a laugh at the caption in her comment; take a look at some of them here.

A look at Srishty Rode’s Instagram

The actor recently shared a video of her dancing off to the song Vaathi Coming with Neerav Bavlecha. The two wore coordinated clothing in the video - red shirts and blue lungis. While sharing it on her feed on May 3, 2021, the actor wrote “#throwback...Behind the Scenes! When this just started to trend and I was learning it from the best @neeravbavlecha. #bts #vaathicoming #reels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #dance #dancer #trending”.

Srishty Rode on the work front

The actor was last seen in the Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna starrer show Ishqbaaz in the year 2018, where she played the role of Faiza. The actor made her acting debut in 2007 after she played a cameo role in Kucch Iss Tarah. She was also a contestant on the show Kitchen Champion 5 in 2019.

