Srishty Rode Undergoes A Surgery; Shares A Post From Hospital Saying She Is 'recovering'

Television actress Srishty Rode took to her Instagram and shared that she was admitted to the hospital and gave a health update. The actress mentioned that she was in the hospital for surgery but did not specify the reason behind her surgery. Srishty Rode was last seen on screen in the serial Ishqbaaaz.

Srishty Rode gives a health update

Srishty Rode's Instagram story featured a video of the actress in the hospital. In the video, the actress was seen wearing a hospital gown and revealed that she was admitted to the hospital for the past 5 days for surgery. The actress also updated about her health and wrote that she was recovering and thanked her fans for all the good wishes. While sharing the video she wrote "Just before I went in for the surgery! It’s been 5 days! Still in the hospital but recovering! Thank you so much for the good wishes."

A few days back, Srishty had shared a photo and asked fans to wish her luck but did not specify the reason. While sharing the picture she wrote "The Caption Has Nothing to do with the picture! :- WISH ME LUCK."

Srishty Rode slammed the trolls

Srishty Rode shared a video on her Instagram of herself taking the Covid-19 vaccination. The actress slammed the trolls who made fun of people sharing their photos or videos while getting the vaccine. While sharing the video Srishty wrote "If we upload our vacation pictures we get trolled. If we upload pictures of things that we eat or drink we get trolled. Heck, we even get trolled for uploading photo/videos of the brands that we work with. And these days I see people getting trolled for uploading pictures of themselves after getting vaccinated. So this one for you haters and trollers. I WILL show off my vaccination video without ANY HESITATION because It’s absolutely important for us to put our reach to good use and spread awareness about getting vaccinated. If my video motivates even a SINGLE soul to get vaccinated I will consider that a BIG WIN because that would mean that I could save at least one life. Pictures and videos of other people certainly motivated me to get my shot and it will be wise for you to do so too."

IMAGE: SRISHTY RODE'S INSTAGRAM



