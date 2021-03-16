Sriti Jha Attempts To Walk On Tight Rope, Watch Her IG Video

Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself practising a tight rope walk. Lately, the actor has been regularly posting pictures and videos of herself where she is seen attempting to walk on a rope, sometimes with her co-stars. However, in the latest video, she is seen walking on the rope with much more stability than is seen in her previous videos.

Sriti Jha attempts to walk on a rope

Sriti Jha has a huge fan following on social media where she keeps her fans entertained with updates about her life. The actor seems to have developed a new liking for walking on tight ropes. She recently uploaded a video of herself with the caption, “Kaaleen” and added a heart emoticon and thanked Slack Topus on the same. Check out the video from Sriti Jha's Instagram account below.

Sriti Jha's video

A while back, Sriti Jha had uploaded an IGTV video in which she was seen practising rope walking. The actor was seen falling numerous times from the rope but climbing back on it and trying to complete the walk. She captioned the video as, "Sit mount unlocked All the falling and all the failing Thank you @slack_topus for making this edit". Check out the same from the actor's profile below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on the social media handle of Sriti Jha, fans of the actor gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions. A number of fans wrote in the comments how well they liked the video edits and how adorable Sriti is looking in the video. Many other people wrote in the comments that they were glad to see her attempt a rope walk as it is a tough thing to do. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Several other fans of the actor sent the actor much love and regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. A few other fans requested the actor to update more such video as they love seeing them on their feeds. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Kumkum Bhagya's cast

Kumkum Bhagya is created by Ekta Kapoor and Shaalu, Nitin Dhali and Rajan Prachi. The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh and Leena Jumani in pivotal roles. The serial has aired over 1800 episodes on the small screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.