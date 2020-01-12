Sriti Jha's Best Vacation Photos That Will Give You Summer Travel Goals

Sriti Jha is widely known for her performance in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Viewers recognise her as Pragya from this TV show. Sriti Jha's way of relaxing and taking time off from work is quite exciting. The actress is often seen to take a break from the show every now and then and prefers to travel to some exotic destinations that will inspire the travel lover in you:

Sriti Jha's vacation photos to take inspiration from

From enjoying drinks under a table to redefining fashion like a cool girl, Sriti Jha can be seen enjoying to her fullest in Berlin. Sri Jha jetted off to the capital city of Germany for a couple of days to enjoy some solo time. The actor never misses an opportunity to explore the world and make the most of it. Take a look:

Trip to Kerala with best friend

Looking at Sriti Jha's vacation pictures, you must be eagerly waiting to book your next vacation. Around the last summer, the Kumkum Bhagya actor took a fun trip with her best friend Manvi Gagroo. Both the actors posted pictures from their vacation in God's own country. Sriti posted a picture with Manvi relaxing along the beach. Check the pictures below.

Solo trip to Thailand

The actor also travelled to Thailand. In one of the pictures, she was seen gladly walking on the streets. She looked gorgeous in a white dress. Sriti Jha can be seen enjoying every bit of the moment during her vacations.

