Sriti Jha Celebrates 7 Years Of 'Kumkum Bhagya', Shares First Poster Of Show

Actor Sriti Jha who plays the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, took to Instagram to celebrate seven years of Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti took to her Instagram story and shared the first poster of the show which was launched in 2014. Netizens congratulated her on completing a successful run on the show.

Sriti Jha took to her Instagram to share an old poster of the show Kumkum Bhagya on its seventh anniversary. In the old post, the entire female cast of the show can be seen together. In the caption, Sriti wrote, "Who run the world... GIRLS!!! #KumkumBhagya". Check out her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sriti Jha's old Instagram post. Several fans commented that they cannot believe that the show has completed 7 years whereas many others congratulated Sriti Jha for the successful run of the show. Check out some of the reactions to her post below.

Kumkum Bhagya first aired on April 15, 2014, on Zee TV. Actors like Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shikha Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Naina Singh, Krishna Kaul, Reyhna Malhotra, Pooja Banerjee, and Leena Jumani have been a part of the cast of the show. Ekta Kapoor developed the show whereas Anil Nagpal has helmed the writing department of the show along with Mrinal Tripathi. Till now, the show has completed a total of 1823 episodes. For the unversed, the show is currently revolving around the apology of Aliya. Pragya gets an emotional farewell from Sarita but a bad omen makes her worried about Pragya. Meanwhile, Ranbeer gets scolded by Vikram and Baljeet performs the 'Griha Pravesh' of Pragya.

Sriti Jha's social media presence

Sriti Jha is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, Sriti Jha also shared a BTS photo from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. In the photo, we can see Shabbir Ahluwalia chasing Sriti with a stuffed toy that resembles the shape of a big hand. In the caption, she wrote, "What did the big hand of the clock say to the little hand? Got a minute?". Take a look at her post below.

