Sriti Jha Gets An Adorable Birthday Wish From Nia Sharma With A Bollywood Twist

Sriti Jha, who is popular for her role as Pragya Arora in the television show Kumkum Bhagya, turns a year older today. The TV actress celebrates her 35th birthday today on February 26. A ton of TV stars took to their social media handles to wish the actress a very happy birthday. Among them was actress Nia Sharma who took to her Instagram stories to share an old video of the duo and wished her.

Also Read: Sriti Jha's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About TV's Pragya

Nia Sharma posts video for Sriti Jha's birthday

Nia Sharma shared a video on her Instagram stories to wish her friend Sriti Jha on her birthday. Nia Sharma reposted a video that was posted by one of her fan clubs in which we can see Nia, Sriti and one more friend singing along to the Devdas song, Maar Daala while using a balloon as a mic. Along with the video, Nia wrote, "Happy Birthday Bro. You got the chills and you the coolest" followed with heart emojis. Take a look at Nia's Instagram story below:

Nia Sharma posts a pic of her 'happily watching' Jamai 2.0; Ravi Dubey drops heart on post

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' 10 Feb Written Update: Abhi-Pragya In Love, Former Realises Ashok's Lie

Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya

Sriti Jha plays the role of Pragya Arora in the popular television soap Kumkum Bhagya. She has also won the ITA and Telly awards for her performance as Pragya. The plot of Kumkum Bhagya revolves around the story of two sisters Pragya and Bulbul and their journeys in life.

The name Kumkum Bhagya is the name of the marriage hall their mother Sarla Arora is the owner of. The show has now taken a 20-year leap and now shows the connection between Pragya and her daughter Prachi. The Kumkum Bhagya's cast includes Shabbir Ahluwalia, Reyhna Malhotra, Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee and Krishna Kaul.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Feb 10: Pragya Finds Out Police Is Involved With Goons

Sriti Jha has been in the television industry for a long time now and has proven her versatility when it comes to acting through the various roles and characters that she has played in her career. Some of Sriti Jha's shows that were popular are Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Jiya Jale, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and Balika Vadhu. Sriti was also the narrator of Mouni Roy's Naagin 2. Sriti has been playing the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya since the show's debut in 2014.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 26 Written Update: Aliya Doesn't Allow Pragya To Meet Abhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.