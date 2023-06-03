Sriti Jha Shares Poem By Harivansh Rai Bachchan Amid Death Rumours

Amid the death rumours, Sriti Jha has shared a new post on her social media handle. For the past three weeks, it has been speculated that the TV actress died in an accident. However, it seems to be fake news as, a few days ago, she gave a live poetry performance in Mumbai. Also, she has been keeping her fans updated by sharing several posts on Instagram.

Fact-check on Sriti Jha's death rumours

On Saturday, Sriti Jha shared another video from her poetry performance Pehle Pockets Please, along with a poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Popularly known for her role as Pragya in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, the actress can be seen arriving on the stage and greeting the audience. In the background, we could hear an iconic dialogue mouthed by Amitabh Bachchan from the movie Kabhie Kabhie - "Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon... pal do pal meri kahani hai."

Talking about the death rumours, several videos have been doing the rounds on YouTube claiming the actress' death. The videos alleged that she died in an accident. Here are screengrabs of a few videos alleging her death.

A screengrab from YouTube.

A screengrab from YouTube.

Sriti Jha is active on Instagram

Amid the death rumours, the actress has been quite active on her social media handle. A few days ago, she dropped an appreciation post for her friend and actress Maanvi Gagroo. She shared a picture from the Four More Shots Please actress' reception ceremony and wrote, "And some days are just to declare how much I love." She also called her "My wonder wall." Earlier, she shared several videos from her poetry sessions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sriti made her acting debut with the 2007 TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. However, she became a household name after she featured in Kumkum Bhagya, co-starring Shabir Ahluwalia, Mrunal Thakur, Arjit Taneja and others.