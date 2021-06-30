Sshrey Pareek Bids Goodbye To His Character In Qurbaan Hua, Says, 'will Miss Everyone'

Since the show's inception, Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua has kept its audience entertained with exciting twists and turns, such as when Saahil, played by Sshrey Pareek, made a dramatic entrance to ruin Neel and Chahat's one and only chance of being together. Despite his evil behaviour, Saahil has managed to win the hearts of the audience and thoroughly entertain everyone with his performance. However, with the character's run coming to an end, Sshrey Pareek is preparing to leave the show. Sshrey played an important role in the show despite the fact that she was only on for a few months.

The actor recently talked about his exit from the show. Sshrey said, “It was indeed a wonderful journey so far. I remember when I was offered the role for Qurbaan Hua, I was sceptical about playing a negative role and had the fear of getting typecast. But when I was actually given a brief about the character, that’s when my perspective changed, and I got in”. He added, “It was more like a challenge since there were negative characters built on the show already and I had to speed up to match their level. But honestly, the shooting days were really amazing as I was welcomed by everyone with arms wide open”.

Pareek continued, “Now, I have a really good bond with almost everyone, but mostly with Alekh played by Nishad, he is a gem of a person and helped me get along with the show really well. Pratibha and Ayaam Ji were also very accommodating when I joined to be honest”. He said, “Since my role is about to end, my cast members arranged for a farewell party and that has got me really emotional. Never did I expect that I’d receive so many messages from my fans who are not willing to let go of my character soon, but that’s how every show moves I believe”. He concluded by saying, “Everyone has their own time and now that mine has come to an end, I will miss everyone on the sets very badly”.

In the upcoming episode of Qurbaan Hua, Aalekh will cause a schism in Neel and Chahat's lives, forcing Neel to choose between Chahat and his children. Will Neel be able to save them all, or will he fall into Aalekh's trap? To know more, watch Qurbaan Hua every Monday to Saturday at 10:30 PM only on Zee TV.

Image: Sshrey Pareek Instagram

