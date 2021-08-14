Stebin Ben Says 'very Excited' To Collaborate With Rubina Dilaik On Next Music Video

Indian singer Stebin Ben is currently on a trail of releasing back-to-back hit songs. The singer recently collaborated with ace artists like Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Angad Bedi, and Mouni Roy. His hit songs are trending on several social media platforms and gaining hundreds of millions of views. Stebin Ben does not have a plan to stop at this as he is all set to collaborate with Boss Lady Rubina Dilaik for a new song.

Stebin Ben on his music collaboration with Rubina Dilaik

Stebin Ben has worked with several actors in the past. His song Thoda Thoda Pyaar starred Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma. He also worked with several television artists in his music videos. As the singer is now on a new venture with Rubina Dilaik, he is nothing but excited. While talking about his new song, the Baithe Baithe singer said he is happy to be able to deliver his best work while staying consistent. He then expressed how he is excited to work with Rubina Dilaik and said, "Collaborating with Rubina is something that I am very excited about." He then revealed he is excited to release his new song hoping his fans would shower him with love and support, the way they did with his previous work. The artist has already shot the song and is all set to release it by the end of August.

Stebin Ben's another upcoming song, Mohabbat Hai

Stebin Ben recently collaborated with Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh for the song Baarish Ban Jaana. The song received much love from viewers soon after it was released on June 3. So far, the song has garnered over 273 million views and 2.9 million likes on YouTube. Due to public demand, Stebin Ben is again collaborating with the two actors for the upcoming song Mohabbat Hai. Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to break the news on August 4. The actor shared a photo with Shaheer Sheikh and wrote, "Only for your eyes.. ShaHina is Back with a Bang.. @shaheernsheikh #MohabbatHai coming soon Directed by the very talented @mohitsuri Can anyone spot him behind 😬 @vyrloriginals @stebinben @poojasinghgujral." Stebin Ben reacted to the post and wrote, "This will be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

IMAGE: PR

