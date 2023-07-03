Last Updated:

Step Inside Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's Sprawling Mumbai Home

From spacious living room to sprawling balcony, take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Mumbai home. 

Television News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
1/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

From spacious living toom to a sprawling balcony, take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Mumbai home. 

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
2/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

The meticulously curated decor elements lend a touch of elegance to the space, elevating the all-white living room's aesthetic appeal.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
3/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

The dining room features stylish chairs and a table, all exquisitely designed in white.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
4/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

The TV room's serene and sophisticated ambience is created with a colour palette consisting of shades of grey and beige.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
5/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

Ankita and Vicky's master bedroom is nicely done in shades of white. It is characterised by a plush bed.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
6/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

The bedroom features wall paneling made using different shades of white fabric

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
7/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

The couple's house has a sprawling balcony that offers skyline view of the Maximum City. 

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
8/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

The bathroom showcases an exquisite design featuring luxurious onyx throughout. The bathroom is adorned with a custom-built counter and taps from Gessi. 

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
9/9
Image: Pulkit Sehgal/Instagram

Their kitchen is a harmonious blend of functionality and elegance. It boasts an island counter and an L-shaped platform, both adorned with exquisite white stone countertops and wooden shelves.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Decoding Parineeti Chopra's airport style transformation after engagement to Raghav Chadha

Decoding Parineeti Chopra's airport style transformation after engagement to Raghav Chadha
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor: Celebs share inside photos from their vacations

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor: Celebs share inside photos from their vacations
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com