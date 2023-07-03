Step Inside Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's Sprawling Mumbai Home

Quick links:
From spacious living toom to a sprawling balcony, take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Mumbai home.
The meticulously curated decor elements lend a touch of elegance to the space, elevating the all-white living room's aesthetic appeal.
The TV room's serene and sophisticated ambience is created with a colour palette consisting of shades of grey and beige.
Ankita and Vicky's master bedroom is nicely done in shades of white. It is characterised by a plush bed.
The bathroom showcases an exquisite design featuring luxurious onyx throughout. The bathroom is adorned with a custom-built counter and taps from Gessi.