Stephen Colbert Slams Andrew Cuomo For Not Taking Responsibility During Resignation Speech

Stephen Colbert recently brought up the sexual harassment scandal that the soon-to-be-former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo has been embroiled in. The Late Show host opened August 11's episode with Cuomo's resignation speech. Here's what Colbert had to say about it -

Addressing the people of New York. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/0DOItVsW23 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 10, 2021

Stephen Colbert talks about Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal

The 56th Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announced his resignation from office on Tuesday. Colbert, who is the host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, brought up the announcement in his opening statement, which was greeted by applause from the audience. Colbert then proceeded to air clips of the Governor's resignation speech, only showing the parts of him addressing the sexual harassment claims.

He aired the first clip after expressing surprise at the fact that Cuomo, in spite of announcing his resignation due to a sensitive issue like sexual harassment, will stay in office for another 14 days. Colbert then said, sarcastically, "Evidently he gave himself two weeks' notice."

Colbert then mentioned how Cuomo, in his resignation speech, took responsibility for his actions, adding, "...sort of." The clip then showed Governor Cuomo talking about how he didn't think he had crossed any lines, going as far as to say that he didn't realise to what extend "the lines had be redrawn."

The comment did not seem to go down too well with the audience or Colbert. The talkshow host went on to comment saying, "One of the more disturbing details in the attorney general’s report was the allegation that Cuomo harassed a member of his own security detail." The next clip he featured then showed the Governor of New York explaining this, as he talked about how he would sometimes pat an employee on the back or stomach as a gesture of appreciation.

Apparently, Andrew Cuomo touches police officers on the stomach. A tradition he started with his original chief of security, Larry Poppin’ Fresh. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FX78H00OgJ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 11, 2021

Who is Andrew Cuomo? What did he do?

Andrew Cuomo is the 56th Governor of New York, who assumed office in 2011. The Democrat, who was re-elected to the post in 2018, is the son of Mario Cuomo, who had also held the position of governor for three terms in the past.

The soon-to-be-former Governor had a probe launched by the state attorney general’s office in New York. After a five-month investigation, the AG's office found out that Cuomo had groped, kissed or made suggestive remarks to 11 women, including employees. While announcing the findings, attorney general Letitia James said:

The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so, violated federal and state law,

During the time of the announcement, US President Joe Biden also flat-out asked for the Governor's resignation. Cuomo's office will now be assumed by Kathy Hochul, who will be the first female governor of New York City. While speaking of Hochul now being appointed in Cuomo's place as the first female governor, Colbert called it "a fitting bit of karma."

IMAGE - AP

