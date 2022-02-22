Steve Irwin's Birth Anniversary: Children Bindi & Robert Pay Tribute To 'Wildlife Warrior'

Although it has been more than a decade since the tragic demise of Australian wildlife expert and television personality, Steve Irwin, his legacy and immense contribution is still remembered by millions. Known as the 'Wildlife Warrior', his kids Bindi and Robert have taken the baton to continue his aim to preserve the wildlife. For the unversed, Irwin was met with an unfortunate demise after being stung by a stingray in 2006.

Today, February 22, marks The Crocodile Hunter's birth anniversary and his kids, Bindi and Robert Irwin, ensured that people continue to remember his relentless contribution and legacy. Moreover, Bindi, who welcomed her daughter in March last year, revealed that she would want her daughter to witness Steve Irwin's accomplishments too.

Steve Irwin birth anniversary: Bindi & Robert pay tribute

Taking to her Instagram, 23-year-old Bindi Irwin, who followed her late father's footsteps, shared a throwback picture and paid him a tribute on his birth anniversary. She began, ''Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior,'' and continued, ''Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on.''

On the other hand, 18-year-old Robert Irwin shared a fond memory with his father and wrote, ''Happy birthday Dad. I love you and I miss you more every single day. My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you.'' He fell into nostalgia by recalling the times Steve would take him and his sister on bike rides.

He continued, ''Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you’d take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo - before going to get ice cream for breakfast. Every minute spent with you was a blessing (sic)". In honour of his memory, the young wildlife photographer said he would ride the motorbike again.

Apart from Bindi and Robert Irwin, many people marked Steve Irwin's birth anniversary as they remembered his legacy and brave efforts to spread awareness on wildlife conservation. Social media flooded with tributes to the late conversationalist and commended his kids for continuing his legacy.

(Image: @bindisueirwin/@robertirwinphotography/Instagram)