Story 9 Months Ki's Dadhi Pandey Shares How A Daughter Is Pillar Of Support For Her Family

Sukriti Kandpal's Story 9 Months Ki has been winning the hearts of the audience with its unique storyline. The show is a diverse mix of romance, comedy, drama, and emotions. Actor Dadhi Pandey is seen playing the role of Brij Mohan Pandey who is the father of the male lead, Sarandhar. The actor talks about how a daughter is not a burden to a family. He also opens up about his character being extremely different from him.

Story 9 Months Ki's Dadhi Pandey talks about a daughter being a pillar of support

Story 9 Months Ki cast features Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra portraying Alia Shroff and Sarangdhar. Story 9 Months Ki cast also features Dadhir Pandey, Kanupriya Pandit, Monaa Mokhha, Sharat Sonu, Ashish Nayyar and Komal Chhabria. In the show, Alia Shroff decides to become a single parent and raise her child all by herself. She gets pregnant through the IVF method. Accidentally, Sarangdhar turns out to be the donor and decides to co-parent her child. However, Alia is hesitant about the idea of co-parenting and decides to visit Sarangdhar’s hometown, Mathura, and meet his family which is all part of her bigger plan to get rid of him. But when Alia meets his entire Pandey family, she gets acquainted with the culture in his house.

Actor Dadhi Pandey, who plays the role of Sarangdhar's father, mentioned that the character has an orthodox mindset and wants his son and daughters to adhere to his rules and follow his instructions in life. Talking about his role, he said, "My character is very contradicting to who I am as a person. Brij Mohan is very controlling and always wants his family to abide by his decisions, but his kids want to follow their own heart and make their own choices." He added that a daughter is not a burden but a pillar of support for her family.

Dadhi added, "While things have become a lot better these days, but there are still families who are quite traditional in their thinking when it comes to women of the house wanting to pursue independent careers and make their own decisions. This is the typical patriarchal mindset." According to him, a girl should not be defined by her marriage or her decision to have children. He added that women should have the right to live the way they want to.

Dadhi Pandey's TV shows and movies

Dadhi Pandey started his career as a theatre artist. He made his screen debut with Monica in 2011. He was also a part of films such as Chalo Dilli, Chandni Bar, Fearless and Dabangg 3. He featured as a cop in Dabangg 3. The 52-year-old also played the role of Siraj Alam in Jolly LLB 2. Dadhi Pandey made his digital debut with ALT Balaji's The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati.

