Stylist Anaita Shroff Calls Uorfi Javed ‘undisputed Queen Of DIY’; Pens Note

Social media's new favourite, Uorfi Javed has been in news for her over the top fashion choices. She has often been spotted in public flaunting her love for DIY attires and has sparked multiple debates on social media. Uorfi has not just faced criticism but has also been to jail for her 'revealing' outfits.

Recently, the fashionista got herself on the cover page of a leading international magazine. She donned an eccentric look with pink hair, bold eyes and black ensemble. Uorfi was styled by top celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Anaita Shroff Adajania on Uorfi Javed

After styling Uorfi, Anaita Shroff Adajania penned a heartfelt note for her revealing that designers had refused to dress her. Alongwith posting Uorfi's pic, the stylist wrote, "What better than a custom diy look for the undisputed queen of DIY @urf7i ! I’ve long admired her love for fashion and tenacity to follow her passion. It broke my heart when designers refused to dress her, but undeterred she set up her own work shop and created her interpretations daily! Fashion is for everyone."

She further added, "I promised you this day would come, covergirl Uorfi! Today for @thedirtymagazine she wears some of the most creative labels, custom made for her. I’m sure more will follow! For this look it’s a toile ( where all the magic begins.. )and stickers! #diybaby Thanks @kshitijkankaria @anuragsharma91 @otherwarya for letting me be a small piece of this giant project #dreamteam make dreams come true."

Take a look at Anaita Shroff Adajania's post here:

More on Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed became even more popular after appearaning on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Prior to this, she has been a part of a few acting projects in several TV shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah to name a few. Apart from TV, the actress has also worked in web series, Puncch Beat Season 2, which released on OTT platform ALT Balaji.