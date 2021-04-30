Sudanshu Pandey Quotes Author Idowu Koyenikan On Tackling A Difficult Situation

Sudhanshu Pandey is sharing his thoughts on going through tough times or difficult situations with some mental health and physical health motivation. The actor who plays Vanraj Shah on Anupamaa shared a video and a picture of himself doing pulk-up exercises and showing off his muscular physique. He shared a much-needed quote by Idowu Koyenikan for his 338,000 followers on Instagram.

"Whenever I am in a difficult situation where there seems to be no way out, I think about all the times I have been in such situations and say to myself, "I did it before, so I can do it again.", he wrote. The actor did 10 pull-ups. He wore a blue muscle tee and grey joggers with blue sneakers as his workout outfit. See Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post here.

Sudanshu Pandey provides wisdom on tackling difficult situations

Rahul Dev, Paras Kalnawat, and Jason Shah were some of the celebrities who praised Sudhanshu Pandey's inspirational video and message. Rahul Dev added two clapping emojis and a hand-raised emoji. Paras Khalnawat found the content hot and added fire emojis. Jason Shah, an actor and fitness model, called Sudhanshu Pandey hulk writing, "Go Hulk" and added a fire emoji.

One fan wrote, "Wow bhai well done" for their favourite actor. Others added muscle-flexing emojis and clapping emojis for Sudhanshu Pandey. Another supporter of the message wrote, "Great attitude... keep it up.. more power to you my friend " and applauded for the Anupamaa cast member. "O that's so relatable in the caption! And is damn truee. Sir, you're great, u being out and maintaining ur lifestyle by exercising! This makes me like I am at home n then why I can't do.. so u inspired me again to do exercise", wrote one fan who claimed to be inspired by Sudhanshu's dedication. The Instagram post received more than 4,000 likes within an hour.

Sudhanshu is a major fitness freak and spreads the message of fitness and health on his Instagram handle, quite often. Recently, on April 14, 2021, he posted a picture of himself lifting heavyweights in his apartment. The actor urged his fans to stay indoors and work on their health during the current pandemic.

Sudhanshu Pandey promotes fitness during COVID-19

