Sudha Chandran: 'I Wouldn’t Have Survived If I Had Not Taken Up Negative Roles'

Sudha Chandran is an accomplished Bharatnatyam dancer who has also appeared in several Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films as well as TV shows. Sudha Chandran did some memorable projects as the protagonist when she first came into the entertainment industry but she took up a challenge and stepped into the world of negative characters and the viewers seemed to love it. She herself considers the move as one of the major reasons for surviving in the industry.

Sudha Chandran opens about playing negative roles

When she was asked the type of characters she is attracted to, she said, “Actors cannot predict how good a particular character will be. And I also believe that no one can tell which role will then become a turning point in one’s career. When I entered the industry, I only did good and positive roles. And once I tried my hand in playing the antagonist, the audience loved me as a vamp and encouraged me to take up more grey-shade characters. I still think that I wouldn’t have survived in the industry for over 25 years now if I had not taken up the wonderful negative characters that came my way. I believe it is all about trying new things and giving a fresh perspective to the audience.” This is definitely something that Sudha has learned with years of experience. She also tried her hand in production with the first season of Crime Alert. She definitely means it when she says she likes to try different things.

Sudha Chandra's TV shows

Sudha Chandran first featured in the film Mayuri, a Telugu film that is based on her own life. The movie was then made in several other languages. She was awarded the 1986 Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards for her performance in Mayuri. After portraying a negative role in Kaahin Kisii Roz, Sudha Chandran rose to fame. Recently, Sudha Chandran was seen in a Hindi film Sifar, based on The Gift of the Magi by O Henry.