Sudha Chandran Mourns Father KD Chandran's Death, Says 'part Of Me Has Gone With You'

Actress and ace classical dancer Sudha Chandran recently took to Instagram to inform about the demise of her father and veteran actor KD Chandran. KD Chandran breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 86 due to a heart attack. Sudha penned a heartfelt note while making him a promise to ‘abide by his principles, values’ till her last breath.

Sudha Chandran pens heart-warming note on father's demise

She shared a throwback picture of her father and described the beautiful teachings that he taught her all through his life. The actress in the heartwarming note confessed that a ‘part of her has already gone with Appa.’ Praying to be his daughter in the next life, Sudha wrote, “Goodbye Appa..till we meet again...so proud to be Ur, daughter...I promise you that I will follow Ur principles Nd experience Nd Ur values till the last breath of my life ...but I must confess a part of me has gone with you Appa ...Ravi Nd Sudha LV u to eternity.... prayers to God that I should b born as Ur daughter again. Om shanty.”

Several celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aashka Goradia, Karanvir Bohra, Bharti Singh, and more were quick to pour in their heartfelt condolence to the departing soul and offered prayers t the family to overcome the huge loss. KD Chandran had worked in various films including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, China Gate, Junoon Pukar, Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon!, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya among others. The actor was part of several Television shows as well.

According to various media reports, Sudha’s father was suffering from dementia and was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Juhu on May 12th. On May 8, Sudha had wished KD Chandran on his birthday with a sweet message. She wrote, "Happy birthday to you Appa... Thanks for inculcating the best values of life Nd making me what I m today. So proud to be your daughter... Ravi and I wish you a very happy birthday. Love you, Appa."

Meanwhile, Sudha who is an acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer has been a part of several television shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Naagin, Deivam Thandha Veedu, and more. In 1985, she was awarded National Film Award – Special Jury Award for the Telugu film Mayuri which is based on her life.

(Image credit: SUDHACHANDRAN/Instagram)

