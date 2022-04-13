Sudha Chandran On Senior Actors Being Asked To Audition: 'It's Humiliating, Hurts'

Veteran actor Sudha Chandran made her acting debut in 1985 with the Telugu biographical film Mayuri, which was based on her life. With her outstanding performance as Ramola Sikand in one of Star Plus's most famous daily soaps, Kaahin Kissi Roz, she became a household name. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the famed performer confessed that despite her 35 years in the entertainment industry, she is occasionally requested to audition for roles.

The 56-year-old actor went on to say that she does not give auditions. She firmly stated that she doesn’t want to work with people who question her calibre.

Chandran said that she still gets scripts where people say, 'Ek kaam kijiye na, look test ke liye de dijiye. (Please do something. Come for a look test)”

Chandran said, “Look kya, mera face aapke paas hai, look aap karenge (You have my face (pictures). You can decide the look)".

The Nacche Mayuri actor has also expressed her worry over this to the CINTAA (Cine and Television Artists' Association). She said that this was a humiliation that actors in the 30-35-year-old age group should not be subjected to.

'Well this is my work': Sudha Chandran

Further explaining her disappointment while talking to Pinkvilla, the senior actor said, “I was very straight when I said this. A cameraman, a cinematographer, a DOP who has done brilliant films and is out of work today, doesn’t have to go, light up and show, ‘well this is my work’. I mean why do you want us to go and audition when today with just a single click you can get the entire work of ours.”

“I don't understand where the industry is going. These are things which really hurt senior actors,” she added.

Sudha Chandran on the work front

Sudha Chandran has been in a variety of notable projects since beginning her career in 1984 with Mayuri, including Malamaal Weekly, Kaahin Kissii Roz, the Naagin series, and many others.

Currently, the actor is starring in Naagin 6 doing a negative lead as Seema Gujral. Apart from that, Chandran is working on a Telugu movie at the moment. She also does her dancing shows and presents a crime series.