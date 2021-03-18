Sudha Chandran Opens Up About Becoming An Anchor For The First Time For 'Crime Alert'

Actor and dancer Sudha Chandran, who is known for her roles in television series such as Bepanah Pyaar, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Mata Ki Chowki and more, is all set to step into the shoes of an anchor. Sudha Chandran will be seen donning the hat of an anchor for Dangal TV’s new show Crime Alert. She also recently spoke about her experience of anchoring a show for the very first time.

Sharing the details about the anchoring gig on the new show, Sudha says, “With Crime Alert's first season, the channel gave me the opportunity and also pushed me to become a producer. That was something new that I explored”.

She added, “And this season, I got an opportunity to become the host of the show. Anchoring is also something that I hadn't tried before. I only saw myself as a dancer and an actor but to be a host is also a wonderful experience”. READ | Sapna Choudhary, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari to star in a crime show 'Mauka-e-Vardaat'

When asked about why she chose Crime Alert as her first anchoring project, she revealed, “Crime is a subject that needs to be looked at in-depth since the percentage is on the rise. We have become insensitive to what we read. What we visualize, we find a connection. Here, we are using entertainment as an eye-opener to make people aware of what is happening around them”.

Sudha added, “Through this show, we want to tell people that as citizens, they too must take responsibility to understand the crime and talk about it. We can’t be dependent on the police all the time. We can’t turn a blind eye to the crime taking place in the country because we are personally not affected. Hence, I chose to do the show and make the audience aware of such stories”.

About Crime Alert

Crime Alert is a reality television programme that aims to raise awareness among viewers on everything from how to defend themselves to how to recognise crime and criminal activity. It portrays true events in a dramatic way, alerting people to illegal activity. Other details about the show have not yet been revealed by the makers nor the actors.