Sudha Chandran Pens A Note For Ekta Kapoor As 'Kaahin Kissii Roz' Completes 20 Years

Popular actress Sudha Chandran took to her Instagram account and penned a beautiful note to Ekta Kapoor on the completion of 20 years of the popular serial Kaahin Kissii Roz. Sudha played the role of the main antagonist Ramola Sikand and she gained a lot of praise for her realistic acting and beautiful performance, from the audience and critics alike.

The video posted by Sudha Chandran featured herself in the role of Ramola Sikand and in the caption, she wrote a heartfelt note to Ekta Kapoor, who was the producer of the serial. Chandran expressed her gratitude and wrote, “A role that changed my destiny....Ramola Sikand created a new meaning to negative roles on television...thnx a ton to Balaji telefilms

EKTA kapoorji....my team of KKR...Nd a big thanks to my audience who loved to hate Ramola Sikand.....LV u guys Nd thnx for loving me unconditionally.”

The character of Ramola Sikand was indeed a very important addition to the role of an antagonist. After Chandran portrayed the role of Ramola, many shows added characters like hers to add to the essence of a female antagonist. Ramola is one of the most popular vamps of Indian television. The show Kaahin Kissii Roz revolved around the couple Shaina and Kunal who had to overcome many problems created by Ramola, Shaina’s mother-in-law, in order to stay together. The show aired on Star Plus from 2001-2004 and featured actors like Mouli Ganguly, Shweta Salve, and Yash Tonk in the lead roles.

Sudha Chandran's tv shows and movies

Sudha Chandran has played many pivotal roles in films and TV shows and has gained recognition for her versatile acting skills. She has been a part of movies like Shola Aur Shabnam, Insaaf Ki Devi and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai. She is a very prominent figure in the television industry and has essayed roles in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and many more.

Image Courtesy: Sudha Chandran's Instagram