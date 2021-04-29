Sudha Chandran Shares Heartfelt Wish On International Dance Day

Television actor Sudha Chandran took to Instagram on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to share a happy post on the occasion of International Dance Day. The actor is a well-known Bharatanatyam dancer. She shared a picture and penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went showered praises in the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sudha Chandran shared a happy picture that is truly unmissable. In the picture, Sudha is seen dolled up in a traditional red saree along with a golden blouse. The actor completed her look with heavy jewellery and an elaborate gold crown, making her look like a Goddess. The actor is seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, she revealed what dance means to her. Chandran wrote, "Happy international Dance Day....dance for me is a celebration of life... dance is the reason of my existence". Take a look at Sudha Chandran's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Sudha Chandran shared the post online, netizens went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users praised the actor for her dancing skills, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “And you are one of the most graceful dancers”. Another one wrote, “It's your Day Today... Love u Sudha ji”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Sudha Chandran recently wrote a heartfelt letter to Ekta Kapoor to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the popular serial Kaahin Kissii Roz. Sudha played the main antagonist Ramola Sikand, and she received a lot of praise from the audience and critics alike for her realistic acting and beautiful performance.

Sudha Chandran posted a video in which she played Ramola Sikand, and in the caption, she wrote a heartfelt note to the serial's producer, Ekta Kapoor. Chandran expressed her gratitude in a blog post, writing, "A role that changed my destiny... Ramola Sikand created a new meaning to negative roles on television... thnx a ton to Balaji telefilms EKTA kapoorji... my team of KKR...Nd a big thanks to my audience who loved to hate Ramola Sikand... LV u guys Nd thnx for loving me unconditionally”. Take a look.

