Sudhaa Chandran Appeals To PM Modi After Being Stopped At Airport For Her Prosthetic Leg

TV actor and professional classical dancer Sudhaa Chandran recently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assign specific cards to senior citizens like her to avoid being grilled by airport security. The actor narrated her incident and shared she is asked to remove her prosthetic limb every time she is on a professional visit. Here is what Sudhaa Chandran has to say.

Taking to Instagram, Sudhaa Chandran recently highlighted an issue and appealed to PM Modi and the central government for the same. The actor revealed despite asking the airport authorities to do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) on her artificial limb, she is always asked to remove it. She mentioned how she has made her country proud and yet has to face such disrespect. In the video, Sudhaa Chandran can be heard saying, "Good evening. This is a very personal note that I want to tell. Our dear Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government and state government. I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud". She further narrates the event and says, "But every time I go on my professional visits, each time I am stopped at the airport. And when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers, to please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb. They still want me to remove my official limb and show it to them."

At last, Chandran appeals to the central government to issue a specific card to senior citizens like her. She says, "Is this humanly possible, Modi Ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi Ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizens." Sharing the video, Sudhaa wrote how she is hurt every time she goes through the same routine. The actor's fans came to her support via the comment section and thanked her for raising the issue. Actor Karavir Bohra also reshared the video and supported her appeal.

Watch Sudhaa Chandran's video here -

Sudhaa Chandran had to get her leg amputated after a severe car accident at an early age. However, she learned the Bharatanatyam dance form and became a well-known personality in the world. She also worked in the entertainment industry as an actor.

Image: Instagram/@sudhaachandran