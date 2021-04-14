Sudhanshu Pandey Appeals Fans To Take Care Of Themselves Before 'it's Too Late' Amid COVID

Television actor Sudhanshu Pandey who is currently seen as the lead actor in the TRP topping show Anupamaa recently took to his Instagram page to urge his fans to stay indoors and stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic. The country has gone through the second wave of the virus and the government is doing all that it can to curb the chain of the virus by imposing strict restrictions, curfews and lockdowns. While the government has not imposed a restriction in the shooting of films, many celebrities including Sudhanshu Pandey are taking it upon themselves to take all the necessary precautions and are appealing to the public to also follow the same.

Anupamaa's Vanraj asks fans to "take care of yourself before it is too late"

Taking to Instagram, Sudhanshu Pandey shared a picture of him working out indoors and asked his fans to do the same. The picture shows a shirtless Sudhanshu who was recently tested positive for COVID-19 holding dumbells while wearing blue athletic shorts and a matching Nike cap. Talking about exercise, Sudhanshu Pandey's health advice for his fans is to maintain a healthy lifestyle and one's body weight in check as it comes in handy when attacked by the novel Coronavirus. He reminds his fans that many have suffered from the virus due to an unhealthy lifestyle and ends his caption by saying in all caps, "Please start taking care of yourself before it's late and assure yourself of a happy and healthy future. Do it for yourself and do it for your family."

Netizens react to Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram post

Television actor Gautam Rode commented on Sudhanshu's post by saying, "Shabaash jawaan ladke." Fans of the actor were impressed by Sudhanshu's fit body and shared that he is a motivation for many. Users also agreed with Sudhanshu's caption of adopting a healthy lifestyle and many chose to drop heart and fire emojis in the comment section of the post. Read some of the fan comments below:

The cast shoots for Anupamaa's episodes despite testing positive

Recently news broke out that Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashish Mehrotra, Tassnim Sheikh, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah and producer Rajan Shahi tested positive for COVID-19. While Rupali Ganguly tested negative on April 9, the other actors are currently in quarantine and are recovering from the virus. While most of the actors have been tested positive for COVID-19 the shoot of the serial has not stopped. In a chat with Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Madalsa Sharma who plays the role of Kavya in the television serial revealed that Rupali and Sudhanshu shot from their homes using their phones while they were in quarantine and are expected to resume shooting from next week.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.