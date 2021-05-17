Sudhanshu Pandey Hints At Anupamaa And Vanraj's Divorce In Latest Instagram Post

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey uses his Instagram account as a platform to give inspirational messages and sneak peeks of the television series of which he is a part. Currently, the show and its viewers are on the brinks of sadness with Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce which will happen soon. Addressing the situation Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Anupamaa's husband, Vanraj on the show, gave his viewers and followers a piece of advice and confirmed the divorce.

He shared a picture of himself as Vanraj, with Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa. The picture showed the two characters relationship with each other. As Anupamaa smiled innocently and softly in the selfie, Vanraj had a stern look on his face. "There ain't no way you can hold onto something that wants to go, you understand? You can only love what you got while you got it.", he wrote in the caption quoting Kate DiCamillo. He finished off the post writing "Divorce Tonight" with a breaking heart emoji.

Sudhanshu Pandey confirms Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce

Anupamaa fans shared mixed reactions to the news of their favourite characters splitting up from each other. Since the episode was available on Disney+ Hotstar, many fans had already watched the episode and shared their views on the tragedic event. Pandey was applauded for his acting skills and for conveying Vanraj's emotions well.

"It was such an emotional episode. Just want to pay my compliments to u for ur brilliant acting❤. Ur expressions, ur silence, ur eyes are expressing Vanraj's pain so subtly in today's episode. And the change in your voice tone and the sadness in your eyes just broke my heart into pieces. It's not believable that the character for which u made us feel so much hatred in every scene is the same character u r making us feel bad for. Kudos to u !!!", wrote one fan. Other fans were heartbroken to see their favourite onscreen couple "Anuraj" getting a divorce. Others were happy to see the image of Anupamaa and Vanraj together as their dropped hearts and fire emojis.

Sudhanshu's character Vanraj went on to give the bad news to the show's fans in a short promotional video on Star Plus' official Instagram handle. After much anticipation over Anupamaa's latest episode, Vanraj confirmed getting a divorce and choosing to spend the rest of his life with Kavya Gandhi. He delivered the news to fans with a sad expression on his face and posed a question wondering if his family would be broken post their emotional and tragic divorce.

Image: Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.