Sudhanshu Pandey Shares A BTS Picture Of "AnuRaj" From 'Anupamaa'

Sudhanshu Pandey has received wide recognition for his role as Vanraj in the ongoing TV show Anupamaa. The actor has shared several glimpses from some of the behind-the-scene moments of the show in a post on Instagram. He has shared a picture of yet another candid moment from the show that also features his co-star Rupali Ganguly. The actor also penned a message in the caption in the context of the show, which promptly received reactions from his fans who praised the unseen candid picture.

Sudhanshu Pandey shares a BTS click from Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey is known to be among the active film celebrities on social media, often sharing pictures from his work. The new behind-the-scenes picture that he has shared shows a candid moment between him and Rupali, as both of them share an umbrella as the rain pours. Rupali is seen putting her hand out of the umbrella to feel the rain, as Sudhanshu watches on. He penned a short poem in the caption which addresses a free bird, asking it to ‘fly away’ and mentioned the combined name used to address the on-screen pair, “AnuRaj”.

The actor penned the poem in the context of the recent unfolding of events in the show. Anupamaa and Vanraj head for a divorce after having a turbulent marriage. Fans praised the chemistry that the two actors have created on screen and paid compliments to the picture. Apart from Sudhanshu and Rupali, this series also stars other actors such as Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch and others in some of the major roles.

The show has consistently focused on how the character of Anupamaa holds her family together, while Vanraj has been shown as a distant character who is not quite fond of his wife. Vanraj is shown to have an extra-marital affair with his colleague, which finally pushes his marriage with Anupamaa to collapse. With major changes having been brought in the show’s plot, fans have been eager to know about what would happen next.

