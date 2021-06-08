Sudhanshu Pandey Shares Hilarious Video With His 'Anupamaa' Co-star, Tassnim Sheikh

Star Plus's serial Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly has one of the highest TRPs at the moment on Indian television. The show is praised and appreciated for not just its engaging storyline but the actor's natural performances as well. The actors on the show play serious characters in the serial but are equally goofy in real life. Recently, Anupamaa's Vanraj, portrayed by actor Sudhanshu Pandey took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video, which featured his co-actor Tassnim Sheikh.

Sudhanshu Pandey's latest Instagram post

Anupamaa's Vanraj, portrayed on screen by Sudhanshu Pandey took to his Instagram handle earlier today and shared a hilarious video with one of his co-stars Tassnim Sheikh, who plays the character of his son's mother-in-law, Rakhi Dave. In the video, someone can be seen knocking on Vanraj's door over and over again and when he opens it, he finds no one outside. After the third knock, when he closes the door yet again, he finds Tassnim in his room wearing white clothes with a candle in her hands, trying to spook him. Sudhanshu's caption read, "THE EXORCISM OF RAKHI DAVE..THE MOST HORRIFYING EXPERIENCE OF VANRAJ’S LIFE..EK AISI GHATNA JISNE VANRAJ KO HUMESHA KE LIYE BADAL DIYA ..AB VANRAJ ZINDAGI MEIN KABHI RAKHI NAHI BANDHWAYEGA."

Netizens react to Sudhanshu Pandey's latest video

Television actor Sudhanshu Pandey has a following of 403k people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 15k likes within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and called the video hilarious. While actor Neil Nitin Mukesh commented saying, "Hahaha bro 😂 the last expression 😂", another follower wrote, "😂😂😂this is hilarious".

Sudhanshu's Instagram posts

This is not the first time that Sudhanshu has posted a video with his Anupamaa co-stars. The actor frequently shares hilarious reels on his Instagram, the latest one being with Kavya, his onscreen wife, played by Madalsa Sharma. He shared the video and captioned it, "SACH HUMESHA KADWA HOTA HAI. AUR YE BAAT AAJ KAVYA KO VANRAJ NE HANSTE HANSTE SAMJHA DI AUR WAHAN SE TAALI BAJATE HUE NIKAL LIYA." The post, which was shared more than three days ago garnered close to 30k likes.

