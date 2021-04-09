Sudhanshu Pandey Shares Throwback To When Madalsa M Chakraborty Wore his Fake Moustache

Sudhanshu Pandey recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his drama series, Anupamaa. In the picture, Madalsa M Chakraborty who plays Kavya in the show can be seen wearing a fake moustache which is worn by Sudhanshu in the show. In his caption, the actor shared an interesting story behind Madalsa wearing his moustache.

Madalsa M Chakraborty wore Sudhanshu Pandey's moustache

Sudhanshu Pandey shared a picture in which he can be seen with an injury on his head. Madalsa wore his moustache and posed towards the camera as she widened her eyes. In the caption, he wrote, “#throwback TO THE DAY JAB KAVYA NE GUSSE MEIN AAKAR VANRAJ KI MOOCHEIN NOCH LEE .. AUR APNE CHEHRE PAR LAGAKAR VANRAJ KO KAHIN MUNH DIKHAANE LAYAK NAHI CHHODAA THA. (When Kavya pulled Vanraj's moustache in anger and wore it on her face, leaving Vanraj embarrassed) #vanraj #kavya #anupamaa @madalsasharma @starplus @teamgolecha JAI MAHAKAAL.” Madalsa dropped a comment on his post that read, "Exactly V, don’t underestimate Kavya!!!” Sudhanshu replied to her comment by writing, “never.” Take a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's latest post below.

Sudhanshu Pandey shares self-composed poetry along with his picture

Earlier, Sudhanshu shared a close up picture of himself in which he can be seen looking into the camera intensely. In his caption, he wrote poetry that was composed by him. The poem read, “JAB MAIN TUJHE DEKHTA HOON…BAS YAHI SOCHTA HOON…KI KYA MAIN JO DEKHTA HOON…WOHI SACH HAI…ITNA KHOOBSURAT EHSAAS…HAQEEQAT HAI YA HAI DIL MERA BADHAWAAS…KYUN LAGTA HAI BAS HAI WOH MERE AAS PAAS…SHAYAD EK PYAARI SI MOHABBAT KA HAI YE AAGAAZ (Whenever I look at you. I always think about whether what I am seeing is a reality. It's a beautiful feeling. Not sure if it's real but I do feel her presence around me. Maybe it's the beginning of a love story) Poetry - sudhanshu pandey #parttimepoet #actor #singer #originalpandey JAI MAHAKAAL.”

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a drama television series that premiered in 2020 on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director's Kut Productions and directed by Romesh Kalra. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa M Chakraborty and Tasneem Sheikh in the lead roles.

The show is based on a Bengali series named Sreemoyee that airs on Star Jalsha. The story of Anupamaa follows the life of a woman named Anupamaa who sacrifices her ambitions and goals to become a loyal wife, a devoted daughter-in-law, and a loving mother. She feels dejected when she gets disrespected in return. Later, she decides to take a stand for herself.

(Promo Image Source: Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram)

