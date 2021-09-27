Sudhanshu Pandey Wishes His 'Anupamaa' Co-actor Madalsa 'happy Birthday'

As the fans are enjoying the popular TV show, Anupamaa, they have also been following the cast members on social media. As one of the lead co-stars from the show, Sudhanshu Pandey, shared a quirky picture of himself with the actor Madalsa Sharma, the fans were all cracked up with joy.

Sudhanshu Pandey penned a cute note for his Anupamaa co-star on the occasion of her birthday and Madalsa a.k.a Kavya received numerous birthday wishes from their fans.

Madalsa Sharma receives a birthday note from her reel husband, Sudhanshu

Sudhanshu Pandey recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of himself with the actor, Madalsa Sharma. In the picture, he can be seen making a funny face towards his co-star while she can be seen elegantly posing for the camera.

In the caption, he wished Madalsa Sharam a happy birthday and shared beautiful words of praise for her. He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF NICEST KINDEST N WARM HEARTED PERSON I HAVE WORKED WITH ..MAY GOD KEEP U SMILING ALWAYS @madalsasharma JAI MAHAKAAL” (sic)

Many fans took to Sudhanshu Pandey’s Instagram post and dropped in heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to express their love for them while many others referred to Madalsa Sharma as 'cute'. Many of them also shared laughing emojis in the comments after seeing Sudhanshu Pandey’s funny expression in the picture. Even Madalsa Sharma responded to the post by stating ‘Thank you my dearest! You are too kind’. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sudhanshu Pandey’s latest Instagram post.

Sudhanshu Pandey frequently shares glimpses of his memorable time spent with Anupamaa co-stars. As the cast member recently celebrated Janmashtami on the sets, he shared another picture of himself with Madalsa Sharma in which they are all dressed up for the festival. In the caption, he added a couple of beautiful lines about Radha Krishna's love and stated, “Prem mukti hai, bandhan nahi; vistara hai, sankuchan nahi; prem mein na dusre ki swatantrata ka haran karo, na swayam ki swatantrata ka tyaag; aur prapt hui is swatantrata main apne prem ki pavitrata ki maryada ko banaye rakhna hi sachche prem ki parakashtha hai." (sic). Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@sudhanshupandey