Sugandha Mishra & Husband Sanket Bhosale Hop On The 'Pawri Hori Hai' Meme; Watch Video

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra on Wednesday, May 19, took to her social media platform to share yet another funny video with her husband Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The newlywed couple hopped on the viral Pawri Hori Hai meme fest with a comic twist of their own. Upon seeing the post, fans of the comedian couldn’t help themselves from bursting out in laughter.

Sugandha Mishra’s Pawri Hori Hai meme version

In the video, the newly married couple can be seen getting ready for a romantic ride together. Sugandha Mishra has donned a striped top which is paired with jeans. On the other hand, husband Sanket looks dapper donning a black jacket that is topped over a printed black and white t-shirt. As soon as the video begins, Sugandha follows the viral meme’s voice-over and points out towards her car and husband.

However, what happens after has left everyone in splits. The comedian’s husband makes a funny expression, showcasing he is fed up with the meme, leaving wife Sugandha shocked. Check out the hilarious clip shared by Sugandha Mishra below:

As soon as the funny video surfaced online, fans of the comedian couldn’t control themselves from commenting on the clip. A user said, “Comedian couple Awesome Jodi.. True love”, another quipped “U guys are super cute”. Many went on to flood Sugandha’s comments section with laughing emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Earlier this month, the comedian also celebrated her husband’s birthday with great zeal and enthusiasm. She shared an adorable video of the celebrity couple to wish her husband. In the clip, Sanket can be seen cutting a cake that seemingly marks the celebration of two occasions, their birthday and wedding. Apart from the couple, the celebration was also joined by their close friends and family.

After cutting the cake, Sanket lovingly feeds the first bite to his lady love. Interestingly, apart from a few friends, a police officer was also seen in their home standing in a corner. While many commented on the presence of the cop, there is no clarity as to why he was present there. Take a look at the clip here:

(Image: Sugandha Mishra's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.